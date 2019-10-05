|
Patrick K. Murphy, age 25, of 23 Fern St. Pittsfield, died at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from complications due to his life long battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a form of muscular dystrophy.
Born November 22, 1993, he was the son of Shaun P. and Maneera M. (Ameen) Murphy. Educated in the local schools, Patrick was a 2011 graduate of Taconic High School.
He was an avid New England sports fan and was especially excited about watching his favorite sport basketball. Patrick loved to read and to learn about Middle Eastern history.
Quick witted, he was blessed with the gift of an Irish dry sense of humor, which he shared willingly with others. Patrick was an online enthusiast and loved to listen to his favorite metal bands, especially Coheed and Cambria, on his computer. Pat was also an animal lover, and leaves his beloved bearded dragon named Tigger, and many cats over the years.
Patrick was a proud member of Wisdom Lodge, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts Freemasons. He had the privilege of being made a Mason on site by the Grand Master Paul F. Gleason, a historic event in the annals of Massachusetts Freemasonry.
In addition to his parents, Shaun and Maneera, he is survived by his brother, Andrew R. Murphy and his sister, Molly E. Murphy, both at home, his paternal grandparents, Dick and Linda Murphy of Pittsfield and his maternal grandparents, Mary and Fuad Ameen of Pittsfield. He also leaves his many aunts and uncles and cousins, including his cousin and best friend Chris Rathbun.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be MONDAY from 4-7PM with a Masonic Service at 6:30PM. Funeral services will be TUESDAY morning beginning at 9AM from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church at 10AM celebrated by Rev. John Salatino and Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, administrator, concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Promise, a free, week-long camp for kids, teens, and adults with neuromuscular disorders, or to St. Mark's Meals on Wheels Program, both in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019