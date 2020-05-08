Patrick M. Pigott
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick M. Pigott, 88 of Lindenhurst, NY died on April 26, 2020 of natural causes, son of the late William and Margaret Pigott, born May 21, 1931. He was married to the late Lillian Jaeger Pigott who passed also of natural causes on April 12, 2020.

He was a graduate of Pittsfield High, was an Air Force Veteran, a member of the Lindenhurst Fire Dept., and a 50 year member IBEW.

Patrick is survived by his daughter Mary Ellen Furey of Amityville, NY, sons; Patrick of Lindenhurst, NY, John Paul of Frederick, MD, Thomas A. of West Islep, NY and Robert F. of Finger Lakes, NY, sisters; Rose Beaudin of Hesperia, CA, Margaret Prava of Pittsfield, MA, brothers; Christopher of Stockbridge, MA, James of Boca Raton, FL, Al of Lanesboro, MA and a cousin Bridget Howe of Pittsfield, MA. He was predeceased by a son LT Michael W.Pigott, NYPD, a sister Ann Wilkinson and brothers; John, Joseph and William Pigott.

Funeral services were held with a full Air Force Honor Guard.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurie Friedman
May 8, 2020
Bill, Mike and all the family members, I offer my condolences on the loss of your uncle. This is a sad time for so many people. Stay safe
Joe
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved