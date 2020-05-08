Patrick M. Pigott, 88 of Lindenhurst, NY died on April 26, 2020 of natural causes, son of the late William and Margaret Pigott, born May 21, 1931. He was married to the late Lillian Jaeger Pigott who passed also of natural causes on April 12, 2020.



He was a graduate of Pittsfield High, was an Air Force Veteran, a member of the Lindenhurst Fire Dept., and a 50 year member IBEW.



Patrick is survived by his daughter Mary Ellen Furey of Amityville, NY, sons; Patrick of Lindenhurst, NY, John Paul of Frederick, MD, Thomas A. of West Islep, NY and Robert F. of Finger Lakes, NY, sisters; Rose Beaudin of Hesperia, CA, Margaret Prava of Pittsfield, MA, brothers; Christopher of Stockbridge, MA, James of Boca Raton, FL, Al of Lanesboro, MA and a cousin Bridget Howe of Pittsfield, MA. He was predeceased by a son LT Michael W.Pigott, NYPD, a sister Ann Wilkinson and brothers; John, Joseph and William Pigott.



Funeral services were held with a full Air Force Honor Guard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store