Paul A. Dufour, age 82, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center.Born in Cambridge, MA on May 28, 1933, Paul was a son of the late Joseph A. Dufour and Agnes L. McEachern Dufour.He and his partner Herbert Littlejohn were together for over 60 years and the two were married May 20, 2004. Herb died on November 28, 2019.Paul was a professional chef and worked at Harvard University back in the 60's and 70's. He and Herb later went on to be the owners and operators of a resort on Long Lake in Maine for several years. They then sold that resort and moved to Great Barrington where they owned and operated Littlejohn Manor for many years until their retirement. He enjoyed cooking, reading and classical music.Paul is survived by his nephew William T. Martin, Jr. and his wife Pam of Peabody, MA, great nephew Russell W. Martin of Peabody, MA and great niece Kimberly A. Barber and her husband (whom Paul married when he was a Justice of the Peace back on June 7, 1997) and their children Gabrielle, Thomas, and Elizabeth of South Berwick, Maine. He also leaves three sisters. In addition to his husband, Paul was predeceased by his brother.Per Paul's wishes, there will be no funeral services.If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201