After a long battle with pancreatic cancer Paul Abell, son of Dorcas Abell and the late Stephen Abell, passed away on October 15 surrounded by his loving daughter and son in Honolulu, HI. He enjoyed spending his last months in that lovely climate.



He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1965 and went to UMass and then to Berkshire Community College where he excelled while working part-time at a pharmacy. He then went to Temple U. In Philadelphia and worked at several mental facilities.



He returned to Pittsfield and graduated from North Adams State College with a Medical Tech degree and worked at hospitals in New Jersey, Georgia and Minneapolis, MN where he made many good friends at the local dog park. He retired at 65 and returned to Pittsfield.



Paul was a lover of dogs and cats, an avid reader, and was honored by our local library for being the most frequent borrower of books. He had a wonderful dry wit.



He is survived by his mother, son Joshua, daughter Ariel, one grandson, Skylar, and a brother Peter and a sister, Patricia, as well as many cousins and friends.



