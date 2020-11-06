1/
Paul Abell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long battle with pancreatic cancer Paul Abell, son of Dorcas Abell and the late Stephen Abell, passed away on October 15 surrounded by his loving daughter and son in Honolulu, HI. He enjoyed spending his last months in that lovely climate.

He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1965 and went to UMass and then to Berkshire Community College where he excelled while working part-time at a pharmacy. He then went to Temple U. In Philadelphia and worked at several mental facilities.

He returned to Pittsfield and graduated from North Adams State College with a Medical Tech degree and worked at hospitals in New Jersey, Georgia and Minneapolis, MN where he made many good friends at the local dog park. He retired at 65 and returned to Pittsfield.

Paul was a lover of dogs and cats, an avid reader, and was honored by our local library for being the most frequent borrower of books. He had a wonderful dry wit.

He is survived by his mother, son Joshua, daughter Ariel, one grandson, Skylar, and a brother Peter and a sister, Patricia, as well as many cousins and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved