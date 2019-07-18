|
|
Paul A. Petersoli, Sr., 77, of Lee, died Monday night, at his home, with his family at his side.
Paul was born in Lee on November 26, 1941, the son of the late Joseph and Elvera Brighenti Petersoli, Sr. Paul was raised and educated in Lee, graduating from Lee High School, Class of 1960. After high school, Paul served in the US Army for two years then went to work for Mead Specialty Paper, from where he retired after 38 1/2 years of service.
Mr. Petersoli loved hunting, fishing, golfing and skeet shooting. He always enjoyed attending his son's sporting events. Paul looked forward to his yearly trips to Rockport, with his wife, Judy, each September. Paul found great joy in all of his time that he spent with his children, grandchildren and his great-grandson.
Those left behind to cherish Paul's memory are his loving wife of 52 years, the former Judith McDarby, whom he married June 24, 1967; his son, Paul Jr. and his wife, Laura; his daughter, Lisa Curtin and her husband, Terry; his five grandchildren: Darby Curtin, Alexis and Hayley Petersoli, Ethan and Macy Nesbit; and his great-grandson, AJ Litchfield. In addition, he leaves behind his brother, William Petersoli; brothers-in-law: Chuck McDarby and Ralph Packard; and his sister-in-law, Renette Petersoli.
Mr. Petersoli was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Petersoli and his sister, Kathleen Packard.
In keeping with Paul's wishes there will be no services.
The family would like to thank Holly Johnston for the wonderful care she has provided these last eight years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019