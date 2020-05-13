Paul D. Kwasniowski
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Donald Kwasniowski, 64 of Leeds, MA, formerly of Williamsburg Terrace in Pittsfield, passed away May 7, 2020 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital.

Born in Adams, MA on April 17, 1956, he was the son of the late Donald and Gloria Marie Bona Kwasniowski.

He attended Adams Schools and was a 1974 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire. He received his associate's degree in Sign Language.

He worked as a machine operator at Poly CD. At one time he was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. He enjoyed travelling and loved California. He also ran for Mayor of the City of Pittsfield at one time.

He is survived by his brother, John V. Kwasniowski of Las Vegas, NV; cousins and many friends.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Association of the Deaf in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Bellevue Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved