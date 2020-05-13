Paul Donald Kwasniowski, 64 of Leeds, MA, formerly of Williamsburg Terrace in Pittsfield, passed away May 7, 2020 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital.



Born in Adams, MA on April 17, 1956, he was the son of the late Donald and Gloria Marie Bona Kwasniowski.



He attended Adams Schools and was a 1974 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire. He received his associate's degree in Sign Language.



He worked as a machine operator at Poly CD. At one time he was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. He enjoyed travelling and loved California. He also ran for Mayor of the City of Pittsfield at one time.



He is survived by his brother, John V. Kwasniowski of Las Vegas, NV; cousins and many friends.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Association of the Deaf in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



