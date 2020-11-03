1/
Paul F. Abderhalden
1962 - 2020
Paul F. Abderhalden, 58, Iron Worker from Lee, MA, passed away unexpectedly October 26, 2020.

Paul was the proud son of the late Edward C. (Abby) Abderhalden, also an Iron Worker and devoted son to his mother Jean M. (Dwyer) Abderhalden longtime resident of Lee, who grew up in Dalton, MA. Paul did an outstanding job taking care of his mother in recent years. He always made sure she was able to come home on weekends from the nursing facility where she currently resides.

Family was important to Paul. He was very close to his late father and brother, Edward C Abderhalden, Jr., and Ed's wife Lisa. He really enjoyed family outings like the annual Car Show in Hershey, PA and Cod Fishing trips in Ogunquit, ME. Much time around the holidays was spent sitting at the dinner table laughing, reminiscing about the family's adventures.

Not only was Paul a great brother to Edward, J.r, he was also a great brother to his Labor Union brothers as well, Iron Workers Union, Local #12 out of Albany, NY. Paul was a talented certified welder who worked extremely hard and always had a positive attitude on the job. He was also an appreciated member of the Local Union #12's Executive Committee.

Paul will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

To reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus during the epidemic, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A memorial get together will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the name of Paul F. Abderhalden to the Education & Training Program of Iron Workers Local Union #12 in the care of Kelly's Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
