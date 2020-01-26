|
Paul Francis Janchuk, 68, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away January 14, 2020 at home.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 2, 1951 to the late Philip and Marion Para Janchuk.
Paul attended Pittsfield Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He went on to graduate from Lowell Technological Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1973.
He worked as a civil engineer for the State of New York from 1973 until his retirement in 2006.
Paul had a love for dogs, of which he had four border collies over the course of his life. A communicant of the former Holy Family Church, and of St. Joseph Church, he also attended mass at St. Charles Church.
He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and was a vegetable gardener and woodworker who helped his siblings with their homes.
Paul leaves behind his brother, Philip Janchuk, Jr., and wife Lena of Pittsfield; sisters, Susanne Rice and husband Don of Savannah, TN, and Mary Ann Davis and husband, Terry of Cheshire; sister in-law, Patty Janchuk and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael A. Janchuk and a niece, Jennifer Janchuk.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, TUESDAY, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph Church or St. Charles Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020