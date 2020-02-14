|
|
Paul Greene, 94, of Sheffield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldier's Home Hospice. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 6, 1925. His parents, Anton Greene and Cecelia Cohen Greene, were of Ukrainian and Jewish ancestry. He spent seven years of his childhood in foster care in Rockville Centre, NY, but was returned to his parents and attended Erasmus High School. He enlisted in the Army at age 17, and was injured in Belgium during World War II, receiving a Purple Heart. He graduated from Brooklyn College and Columbia Law School, but was denied entry into the legal profession for political reasons. He attended the New York Art Students League, and throughout his life produced a magnificent oeuvre of landscapes and portraits. He resumed his legal career in the 1970s, and opened an office in Great Barrington. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Martha Lahey Greene, originally of Niagara Falls, NY, and leaves children Arthur, Abigail, Jeremy, and Jessica, and 8 grandchildren. All services and burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Messier Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.messierfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020