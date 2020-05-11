Paul Henry Genesi
1927 - 2020
Paul Henry "Sonny" Genesi, 92, formerly of North Adams, MA died Friday May 8, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

He was born in North Adams, MA on November 16, 1927, son of the late Paul and Ella (Kleiner) Genesi. Paul graduated with the class of 1945 from Drury High School. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy during WWII serving on the USS Midway. Paul was employed for 45 years as a tool designer for General Electric Aerospace in Pittsfield. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in North Adams.

His wife Theresa (Boudreau) Genesi whom he married April 30, 1949 died August 27, 2017. Survivors include his son Richard Genesi and his wife Caroline with whom he made his home. Three grandsons, Brandon( Alice), Bryce(Staci), and Brett. Four great grandchildren Lexi, Max, Cadi and Ben. His Brother-in-law Genesio"Gene" Breda and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by a son Robert Paul Genesi, brother Robert "Butch" Genesi and two sisters Marlene Genesi and Dorothy "Dottie" Breda.

Paul was an avid bowler who bowled in two leagues at Mt. Greylock Bowl. Golf was another great passion of his. Golfing in the Men's GE Golf League. As well as his love of gardening. He was known for growing the biggest raspberries.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Paul H. Genesi will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, North Adams at a later date. Burial will take place in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Liturgy
St. Elizabeth Church
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
