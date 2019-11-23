|
HOUSATONIC - Paul Martin, 56, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Great Barrington, MA to James and Joanne Martin. Paul was a communicant of the former All Saint's Roman Catholic Church and Blessed Theresa of Calcutta (Corpus Christi Parish) and a 1981 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School. He last worked at Chezar Construction.
Paul's greatest blessing was his family. He also enjoyed his friends, family pets, All Saints Roman Catholic Church and the Church's Polish Picnics, music, cooking, gardening, flea markets, sightseeing, canoeing/kayaking, hiking, fishing, hunting, and fixing things. He recently enjoyed a family vacation in Vermont. He was a two-time champion of the Giants' Minor League team that his father managed and his Uncle Tom coached. He w as in Little League on the Cubs and Berkshire Bank teams, as well as on the Babe Ruth team of Zayre. He was also on the Monument Mountain football team.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Martin, five siblings, Karen Martin Weiderpass and her husband Valdi Weiderpass; Michael Martin; David Martin; Barbara Martin; Tanya Martin Furey and her husband Brian Furey, II; niece Krista Weiderpass and nephews, Erik Weiderpass; Brian Furey, III and Aidan Furey; his uncle, Thomas Martin of Housatonic, and cousins Thomas Martin, Jr. of Housatonic; James Martin of Florida; and Jeffrey Martin of Ashley Falls. He was predeceased by his father, James Martin; grandparents, Stanley Olender, Frances Olender, Charles Martin, and Sadie Martin; aunts Joan and Barbara Martin; uncles Richard and Frederick Olender; and second cousin, Jeffrey Martin, Jr.
Paul put up a valiant fight. His family thanks all of the doctors and staff of Hospice, Fairview Hospital and Cancer Center at BMC for their care and everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Paul J. Martin will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish, with the Reverend William P. Murphy pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Building Fund or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc., in care of the funeral home at 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Online condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019