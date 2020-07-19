Paul Joseph Maynard, 83, of Williamstown, MA died at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, MA a son of the late Walter Leroy and Evelyn Mae (Wright) Maynard. He attended schools in the area graduating from St. Joseph's High School in North Adams, MA. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force Secret Service stationed in Germany. He was employed at the Postal Service in the State of Texas. After moving back to the area he was employed at Sprague Electric for many years.
Mr. Maynard married his wife, the former Rose Marie Larabee on February 18, 1967. She died on February 20, 2012. He was a family man who treasured his children and grandchildren. He loved to watch TV and created an extensive video archive of thousands of movies. He had a passion for classic cars.
Survivors include his son, Robert E. Maynard and his wife, Tracy of Clarksburg, MA and his daughter, Pamela J. Maynard of North Adams. He leaves six grandchildren; Whitney Rae Cole, Kyle Paul Maynard, Travis Steven Prindall, Marissa Ellen Marie Maynard, Tabetha Nicole Dix and Butch Aaron Dix and great grandchildren, Novalyn Rosengail Geuss, Benjamin Aaron Dix, Bellamy Lincoln Dix, Jamison Robert Maynard, Mason Steven Prindall, Lilianna Quinn Sweener and Evelyn Rose Sweener. He also leaves his brothers, Donald M. Maynard and Thomas Maynard and his sisters, Jean C. Pecor, Sandra Singer, Linda Berrill, Barbara Peltier and Carol Syrett and a brother-in-law, David Larabee and his wife, Nikki. He was predeceased by his wife as well as his brothers Robert and Richard Maynard and sisters, Joyce and Ellen Maynard.
Public Calling Hours for Paul Maynard will take place Monday July 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Private services will take Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial donations are suggested for HospiceCare of the Berkshires through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
