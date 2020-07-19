1/1
Paul Joseph Maynard
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Joseph Maynard, 83, of Williamstown, MA died at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, MA a son of the late Walter Leroy and Evelyn Mae (Wright) Maynard. He attended schools in the area graduating from St. Joseph's High School in North Adams, MA. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force Secret Service stationed in Germany. He was employed at the Postal Service in the State of Texas. After moving back to the area he was employed at Sprague Electric for many years.

Mr. Maynard married his wife, the former Rose Marie Larabee on February 18, 1967. She died on February 20, 2012. He was a family man who treasured his children and grandchildren. He loved to watch TV and created an extensive video archive of thousands of movies. He had a passion for classic cars.

Survivors include his son, Robert E. Maynard and his wife, Tracy of Clarksburg, MA and his daughter, Pamela J. Maynard of North Adams. He leaves six grandchildren; Whitney Rae Cole, Kyle Paul Maynard, Travis Steven Prindall, Marissa Ellen Marie Maynard, Tabetha Nicole Dix and Butch Aaron Dix and great grandchildren, Novalyn Rosengail Geuss, Benjamin Aaron Dix, Bellamy Lincoln Dix, Jamison Robert Maynard, Mason Steven Prindall, Lilianna Quinn Sweener and Evelyn Rose Sweener. He also leaves his brothers, Donald M. Maynard and Thomas Maynard and his sisters, Jean C. Pecor, Sandra Singer, Linda Berrill, Barbara Peltier and Carol Syrett and a brother-in-law, David Larabee and his wife, Nikki. He was predeceased by his wife as well as his brothers Robert and Richard Maynard and sisters, Joyce and Ellen Maynard.

Public Calling Hours for Paul Maynard will take place Monday July 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Private services will take Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial donations are suggested for HospiceCare of the Berkshires through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved