Mr. Paul P. Saldo III, 67, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on January 27, 1952, the son of the late Paul P. and Betty Shaw Saldo, he graduated from Mount Greylock High School.
Paul enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1970, where he proudly served his country until 1972.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for all who would like to attend for Mr. Paul P. Saldo III will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com for Paul's full obituary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020