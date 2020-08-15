Paul Robert Aronson, age 93, died on August 13th. The son of Nathan and Gertrude Aronson, of blessed memory, Paul was raised in Swampscott, MA, where his grandparents were among the first Jewish residents of that seaside town.



At 15, Paul was one of the youngest graduates of Swampscott High School. He received a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1948, and served in the US Coast Guard Merchant Marines. Paul and his late wife, Lenore (Leni), of blessed memory, raised their four children in Swampscott until 1972, when they moved to Chestnut Hill. Paul and Leni summered in Stockbridge, MA, where they graciously hosted family and friends for more than three decades, and centered their lives around Tanglewood, The Berkshire International Film Festival and the theatre community. Paul and Leni retired to Loomis Village in S. Hadley, MA, where Paul remained after Leni's death in 2017.



An avid tennis player and skier, Paul skied slopes and trails from New England to Europe. He and Leni loved international travel, theater, music and art, a love they shared with their children and grandchildren.



Paul's work life began at Goldberg's Furniture Company, his family's furniture business in Lynn, MA, where he honed sales and financial skills, later becoming an investment advisor, from which he retired at age 83.



Paul served on the board of the American Jewish Committee, representing the AJC as an American Ambassador to their ground-breaking Berlin, Germany conference. He also served as a board member at Temple Israel of Boston.



For the last 10 years, Paul enjoyed his expanding family, playing bridge and reading. A history and politics buff, Paul happily conversed on worldwide events.



Paul is survived by his children Lisa Newmann (Sandy Sanderson) of Stockbridge, MA, Steffi Aronson Karp (Eric H. Karp) of Waban, MA, Michael Aronson (Rebecca Aronson) of Amherst, MA, Nancy Aronson of Arlington, MA; his grandchildren: Joshua, Dan, and Adam Karp (Rachel Bond), Jeremy, Allegra, and Sage Aronson, Jeff (Lauren), and Jill Sanderson, and his great-grandchildren Henry, Leah and Reid Sanderson. Paul also leaves his sister, Dorothy Kardon (Donald Kardon) of Philadelphia, PA, as well as his companion, Maud Fischer, who shared with Paul a love for bridge, books, film and history.



Paul proudly sported an anti-Trump pin on his clothing since November 2016, and will continue to wear that pin on his shroud into eternity. On the evening before he died, Paul R. Aronson gave one of his last smiles at the news that Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to a 2020 campaign or organization that helps unseat the current administration.



On Sunday, August 16, there will be a private graveside service at Stockbridge Cemetery, followed by Zoom shiva at 4PM. Kindly contact the family, or Congregation Dorshei Tzedek of West Newton, MA for Zoom shiva registration.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store