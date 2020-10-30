1/
Paul V. Whitney
1937 - 2020
Paul V. Whitney, 82 of Exeter died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Riverwoods retirement community in Exeter, NH.

He was born December 17, 1937 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Oswald and Beatrice (Vary) Whitney.

Paul graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in civil engineering in 1959. He worked for Bethlehem Steel and Rohm & Haas. He lived for many years in Cinnaminson, NJ and more recently in Rowley, MA.

Paul was an accomplished marksman and firearms instructor, sailor, woodworker, astronomer and builder of telescopes, Blue Grass musician, and sports car enthusiast.

Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (McGuy), who died in 2009.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Travers); his brother, Victor; his daughter, Carolyn Rousseau and husband Rick, grandchildren Emma and Noah; by stepchildren James, Jeffrey, and David Young, and by Juliet Young Chaves.

At his request, there will be no services or funeral.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
