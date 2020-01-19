|
Mrs. Paula LeMire, 66, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Westfield, MA, on March 17, 1953, the daughter of Anthony and Janet Blasioli, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1971.
Paula worked as a medical assistant at Dalton Medical Center for 23 years.
Among many things, Paula enjoyed kayaking on Richmond Pond. She also loved reading a good book.
Besides her beloved husband, Arthur LeMire, whom she married on October 15, 1995, Paula is survived by her children, Erik Kristensen Jr. and Heidi Fortin and her step-children, Nanciann and Patrick Klammer, Catherine and Mark Moulton, Janice and James Esooldi, and Bonnie Howland. She leaves behind her siblings, Susan Harrington, Candace Scussel, and Anthony Blasioli Jr., and her mother, Janet Blasioli. Paula is also survived by her grandchildren, Kiera and Eli Kristensen, and Ava, Alice, Rose and Grace Fortin. She was predeceased by her father, Anthony Blasioli, as well as her sister, Linda Stringer.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mrs. Paula LeMire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020