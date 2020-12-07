Paula Pomerantz (Pua Rifka) died peacefully at home due to complications of cancer on 12/1/2020 with her husband at her side. She was 83 years old. She was born 9/18/1937 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of Max (Nachum Laeb) Waxstein and Phyllis (Chayah) Nelson Waxstein. In her infancy the family moved to Plainville, CT and in 1944 to Pittsfield, MA. Sister Louise was born in New Britain, CT 1/27/1943.
Paula attended Temple Anshe Amunim religious school and was confirmed. She was active in Girl Scouts and Junior Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Young Paula was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, and archery. During one camping trip on Mt. Greylock with a youth group, she and friend Judy Abrams left the main group at the Thunderbolt shelter to sleep outdoors in a blanket roll near the mountain's summit. She always remembered this summer evening fondly.
Paula attended Camp Young Judea in New Hampshire and, like her mother and grandmother Nelson (who were active Hadassah leaders) became an ardent Zionist.
When Paula and her boyfriend, Philip Pomerantz (who later became her husband) graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1955, they seriously considered Aliyah. But, she stayed in the United States to pursue a career in nursing. She attended the Westchester School of Nursing in Valhalla, NY, earning her R.N. in 1958. She was employed at Pittsfield General Hospital, including on the maternity unit.
Paula and Phil were married 7/12/1957 by Rabbi Harold Salzmann at Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield. Children Deborah Judith, Sarah Beth, and David Isaac were born in 1964, 1965, and 1966. While pregnant, Paula started studying at Berkshire Community College and decided to aim for an eventual BA in History. With the young children, Paula was a "stay-at-home" mom, but also a student, volunteer at Temple, and active in politics.
In 1972, Paula transferred to UMass Amherst and the family relocated there in 1973. She received her BA in 1975, and the family moved back to Pittsfield and their roots. With a recession in progress, Paula was again employed in nursing as a private duty nurse.
When father-in-law Herbert Pomerantz died in November 1976, Phil inherited his father's small business. The family moved into a new duplex home on Williams Street with mother-in-law Ann. Paula was offered a sales job with Abbott Pharmaceuticals, but Phil convinced her to use her skills promoting the family business. The couple worked side by side running the business until retirement.
Over the years Paula always had a large garden in the yard, growing vegetables to feed her family of six and often more family and friends. She cooked all of the family's meals from scratch and had a freezer full of delicious meals at the ready. Her grandchildren always looked forward to her Shabbat challahs. Paula was a devoted fan of the Saturday afternoon broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. She also remained an active member of Temple Anshe Amunim, attending Torah study over Zoom even during this pandemic year.
Throughout life, she and her family enjoyed weekend hiking, camping, and longer backpacking trips to New Hampshire and the Maine north woods. In her retirement she became an avid naturalist, guiding school children on hikes at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. She was also a regular guest and naturalist at the Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp in New Hampshire. Cold River Camp became a true spiritual home for her and she made many friends over the summers spent there.
Paula is survived by her high school sweetheart Phil, who she married at the age of 19. They were married 63 years. She leaves her three children, daughters Deborah and Sarah Pomerantz of Falls Church, VA, and son David Pomerantz, MD and his wife Maribeth of Williamstown, MA, and three beloved grandchildren, Molly Almeida, Miriam (Mim) Pomerantz, and Adam Pomerantz.
She also leaves her sister Louise Waxstein Lubin of Chappaqua, NY, three nieces, Rebecca Lubin, Hilary Linder Griffith, and Joselin Linder, and two nephews, Samuel Lubin and Joshua Lubin. She leaves many dear friends, too many to name, but especially Rhoda Kaminstein and Edward and Ellen Bond.
Burial will be at Ahavath Sholom cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. In Paula's memory, the family asks that those who wish may make a donation to The Audubon Society's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (472 West Mountain Road, Lenox, MA 01240), the Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp in North Chatham, NH., or Temple Anshe Amunim (26 Broad Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201). To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
