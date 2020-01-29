|
Paulette " Auntie" Briggs of Pittsfield, MA passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones at BMC after a quick unexpected battle with cancer.
Born December 17, 1964, in Pittsfield Paulette grew up in Dalton graduating from Wahconah Regional High School. She waitressed at the Hard Hat and then she worked in a home daycare for many years where she truly found her love and passion taking care of children and bringing smiles to many little ones faces on a daily basis. Later she moved to Pittsfield and was a dedicated swimmer as a member of the Pittsfield YMCA, a second family to her. The goals she crushed with her weight loss made everyone, including herself so proud! In her spare time, you could find her at the park or other events with her "Sweet Pea".
Paulette is survived by her brothers Frank "Crow" Briggs and his wife Patty LaBelle, Patrick Briggs, Her twin Paul Briggs, and Rozwell Briggs. Paulette did not have any children of her own but she did have a close special bond with her niece Greta Sola and her kids Manny, Edgar, and Sherlynne (Sweet Pea) as well as her niece Autumn Torres. She also leaves behind her lifelong best friend/sister Vanessa Tate as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close family members.
Paulette was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Elaine "Ma" Briggs, her brother Lester Briggs and her two sisters Sharleen Brooks and Dineen Cole.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the "A" on Crane Ave in Pittsfield from 1 pm-5 pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020