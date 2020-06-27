Paulette "LeClair" Lefebvre
1953 - 2020
Paulette "LeClair" Lefebvre died Friday, June 18, 2020 at her home in Augusta, GA. She was born in Pittsfield on April 22, 1953 to Kenneth and Margaret LeClair. Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Barnes, Tina Dufur, Karen Lefebvre and sons, Joseph and Michael Lefebvre, as well as her siblings Kenneth, Steven and Thomas LeClair and Theresa Burdeau. Funeral services were held privately for the family.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
June 27, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
