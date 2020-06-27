Or Copy this URL to Share

Paulette "LeClair" Lefebvre died Friday, June 18, 2020 at her home in Augusta, GA. She was born in Pittsfield on April 22, 1953 to Kenneth and Margaret LeClair. Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Barnes, Tina Dufur, Karen Lefebvre and sons, Joseph and Michael Lefebvre, as well as her siblings Kenneth, Steven and Thomas LeClair and Theresa Burdeau. Funeral services were held privately for the family.



