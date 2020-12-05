1/
Pauline A. Johndrow
1934 - 2020
Pauline Amelia Johndrow 86 of Lee, MA, died Monday November 30, 2020 at Fairview Commons surrounded by her family. She was born in Lee, MA on August 9, 1934 daughter of Alton C. and Fannie Brazee Heath. She attended local schools. Pauline married her husband James A. Johndrow on June 2, 1956 in Lee, MA; James predeceased her on April 25, 2014. Pauline enjoyed miniature golf, bingo, bowling, horseshoes, and casino trips. She leaves one step son David, three daughters Bambi Johndrow with whom she lived with of Lenox, Brenda Liebenow and her husband Marc of Lee, and Belinda Twing and her husband Robert of Hartsville, one sister Mabel Sheridan of Monterey, Ma, and two grandsons, James Johndrow, and Erik Eckstein, three granddaughters, Catherine Twing, and her fiancée Jason Irish, Samantha Markham and her husband Joseph, and Christy Gontarz. Besides her husband James, Pauline was predeceased by one son Ernest Robert Johndrow, one grandson Mitchell Twing, four sisters, Janice Washburn, Adelaide Brown, Kathleen Pratt, and Mae Perry, six brothers, Harold Heath, George Heath, Richard Heath, Alton Heath Jr, Herbert Heath and Cortland Heath.

It is with deepest regret that the funeral services for Pauline A. Johndrow will be private out if concern for the health and safety of her friends and family due to the threat of Covid 19.In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Pauline's memory may be made to The Special Olympics of Massachusetts in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
