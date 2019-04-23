|
|
Pauline C. Carmel, 91, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born January 20, 1928 in Pittsfield, MA. The daughter of Paul J. and Isabelle L. (Demary) Mongue, Pauline graduated from Dalton High School, class of 1945. Following graduation, she was employed as a clerk in the technical service of General Electric.
Pauline married Louis Carmel on July 29, 1950, and they would have celebrated their 69th anniversary this summer. Together they shared their love of cruises and enjoyed travelling the Caribbean Islands.
Pauline was employed for over 28 years in the Central Berkshire School District as a paraprofessional, working primarily with special needs children. Her love of children carried her all the way through her life, where she would often be seen reading to the school children who visited Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility. Children were her love.
In addition to her husband, Louis, she is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Carmel) Sherman of Pittsfield, Joann Farrell and her husband Kevin of Dalton, and her son Edward Carmel and wife Brenda of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Damian Sherman, Brittany, Ryan and Brandon Farrell, Sara, Pauline, James and Katelyn Carmel; Great-grandchildren, Kandyce and Brooke Carmel; one brother, David Mongue and his wife Susan of Pittsfield; many nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a warm thank you to Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility for their special care of our Mom. A personal thank you to Michael who brought Mom her 6:30am coffee every morning and to Kathy who was always there to lend her a helping hand. Lastly, but not least, Hope, the very special activities director who was so kind to Mom, and took her under her wing to help re-direct and ease her mind.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Carmel will be held, WEDNESDAY, April 24, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hinsdale. Calling hours will be held, TODAY, TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hinsdale Volunteer Ambulance Department in care of the funeral home 890 E. Main St. Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019