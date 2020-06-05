Pauline C Marchegiani, 98, long time business woman in Readsboro, VT slipped peacefully away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with family by her side.



She was born on June 15th, 1921, the daughter of Vergilio and Maria (Sebastiani) Chesi. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, she attended Girls High School, graduating in 1939, and Drake's Business School. During the war she worked as an accountant for a brokerage firm on Wall Street in New York City.



She married Norman I. Marchegiani, on October 4, 1947, at Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park, NY.



She was a successful businesswoman in both insurance and real estate. In1957 she purchased a local insurance agency to create The Mack Agency and worked as an insurance broker for over 30 years. In real estate she received the "Top Agent in Sales Award" for Western Massachusetts in 2000 at the age of 80.



Highly active within the Readsboro community, she was a lifelong member of the St. Anne's Society of St. Joachim Catholic Church, as well as the American Legion Auxiliary, Readsboro Historical Society and Readsboro Republicans.



Pauline leaves 4 children; Adrienne Farrar (Ronald) of Chester, VT, Elliott Marchegiani (Elaine) of Londonderry, NH, David Marchegiani (Normajean) of Readsboro, VT and Leigh Marchegiani of Dover, VT and daughter in law Lori Marchegiani. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Norman, her husband of 63 years, and her sisters Ann Bruno and Zita Francescott.



A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Vernon Green Homes, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon, VT 05354 or St. Joachim Church, PO Box 188, Wilmington, VT 05363.



