Pauline E. McDonald, of Lee, Mass. passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at the age of 98.
Pauline was born on February 28th, 1921 in Biddeford, Maine to parents Stanton & Adeline (Gargan) Goldthwait. Pauline graduated from Lee High School and had worked at the Wyandotte Mills in Pittsfield, and Mead paper in Lee. Pauline lived in Lee for many years where she raised her family, The MacDowell's, on Lander Road. Pauline also lived for many years in Goshen, Indiana and Silver Springs, Florida with, her second husband, Jack McDonald with whom she enjoyed 29 years of marriage until his passing in 2001. Pauline enjoyed square dancing, traveling, quilting, knitting, embroidery and made many quilts and clothes for her family through the years. Pauline greatly enjoyed her family and her younger years growing up in Biddeford Pool, Maine.
Pauline is survived by her son Randall " Randy" MacDowell and his wife Charlotte of Lee, and her daughter Jeanne Blake of Dalton, as well as daughters-in-law Patricia MacDowell of Lee, and Donna MacDowell of Housatonic, and many generations of grandchildren.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband Jack, sons Richard "Dick" MacDowell, Kenneth "Kenny" MacDowell and Robin MacDowell as well as her sister Eleanor Jones and brother Norman "Goldy" Goldthwait.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 21st at 10AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee, with burial to follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lee. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mayo Clinic in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 20, 2019