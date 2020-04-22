Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Carnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline M. Carnes


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline M. Carnes Obituary
Pauline M. Carnes, 93 of Pittsfield, passed away June 28, 2019. She was born in Lee, MA on April 25, 1926 to Grace and John Morrison.

She was a beautiful person, inside and out and was a devout Catholic who was dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her sons, David Carnes, and Robert Carnes and his former wife, Fawn; and her daughter, Paula Carnes; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son David's fiance, Grace Faraci.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -