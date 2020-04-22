|
|
Pauline M. Carnes, 93 of Pittsfield, passed away June 28, 2019. She was born in Lee, MA on April 25, 1926 to Grace and John Morrison.
She was a beautiful person, inside and out and was a devout Catholic who was dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her sons, David Carnes, and Robert Carnes and his former wife, Fawn; and her daughter, Paula Carnes; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son David's fiance, Grace Faraci.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020