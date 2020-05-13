Mrs. Pauline T. Asher, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on October 6, 1930, the daughter of immigrant parents, Paul and Angelina Livorni Morsello, from San Valentino in the province of Pescara, Italy, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1947.
Pauline worked as a pharmacy clerk at Liggett's Drug and the Wendell Pharmacy. She was also a real estate broker. A great cook and dedicated homemaker she enjoyed painting, ceramics, knitting, sewing, crocheting and baking. Pauline could often be found writing poetry and hosting the poetry group at the Pittsfield Ralph Froio Senior Center. She fancied playing bridge with her husband and friends and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
Pauline was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard "D.A." Asher, whom she married on June 13, 1953. Pauline is survived by her children, Paula Asher Esposito (Paul), Alfred J. Asher, and Richard Asher, Jr. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Dan (Mollie) Esposito, Diana (Sean) Kelleher, Michael Teti, AJ and Brandon Asher and 4 great grandchildren, Kaley and Asher Kelleher, Russ and Josh Esposito. Pauline was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Jean Asher and her siblings, Marco, Joseph and Nick Morsello, Mary Gasbarrone, Josephine Tristany, Angelina Savko, Margaret Lombardi, and Francis Healy.
The Asher family would like to give sincere thanks to Pauline's caregivers Joan Fields, Missy Harrington, Michelle Asher and Alicia Cook as well as HospiceCare in the Berkshires.
Funeral Notice:
Private funeral services for Mrs. Pauline T. Asher will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pittsfield Ralph Froio Senior Center, in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.