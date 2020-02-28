|
Peggy Jean Pulfer, 90, of Lenox, died Wednesday February 26, 2020 at her son's home in North Egremont. Peggy was born on October 16, 1929 in Huntington WV, daughter of Ralph and Margaret Byers. She graduated from Detroit Schools and worked for many years in medical office administration and as a librarian after her retirement in Florida. Peggy loved to watercolor, was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and cultural events with family and friends. Peggy's husband Robert Pulfer, whom she married in April of 1947, predeceased her in November of 1999. She also was predeceased by two sons, Thomas and Robert Jr. Peggy is survived by two sons, Donald Pulfer and his partner of twenty-three years, Ruth Blair of North Egremont, and Douglas Pulfer and his wife Irene of San Miguel de Allende Mexico, one brother, John Byers of Detroit MI, one sister, Patricia Vereeke of Gaylord MI and three grandchildren, Emily, Theodore and Katie.
A Memorial Service for Peggy Jean Pulfer will be held on Monday March 2, at 11:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020