Pittsfield -- Perry E. Miller, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center at Worcester, Massachusetts.
Perry graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1952, and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Berlin, where he met his wife Christa, and Kassel, Germany.
Upon returning to the U.S., Perry embarked on a career in electronics and technology, and attended Northeastern University. He worked on equipment for the lunar landings and later moved into computers. He enjoyed fishing and was an amateur "ham" radio operator. His call letters were WA1FCT. He spent most of his career in the greater Boston area and lived in Chelmsford and Nashua.
He leaves his son and daughter, Steven Miller and Joyce Hersh, sister Virginia Villano, brother Douglas Miller and many nieces and nephews. His siblings Charles, Ruth, Dorothy and Viola had predeceased him.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at Wingate at Worcester for their compassion and caring for Perry for many years, and at UMMMC for their understanding and care at the end of his life.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon, in the Pine Grove section of the Pittsfield Cemetery. Dery Funeral Home in Pittsfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019