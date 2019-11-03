|
|
Lenox -
Peter A. Castegnaro, Jr., 79, died Wednesday, October 30th at Berkshire Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Born on November 10, 1939 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Peter A. Sr., and Antoinette Andregetti Castegnaro he attended local schools.
Peter worked for numerous places in the Maintenance department. His last place of employment was Canyon Ranch until his retirement in 2005.
Peter could often be found in McDonalds, sipping his coffee and "people watching." He enjoyed his Won Ton soup at Luau Hale restaurant. Peter loved his cat, Gizmo.
Peter is survived his children; Michael A. Castegnaro of Pittsfield, Joseph P. Castegnaro of Vermont, Jeffrey D. Castegnaro of Hancock, Susan M. Jansen and her husband William E. Jansen, III of Dalton, and David J. Castegnaro and his wife Melissa of Becket, his best friend and mother of his six children, Christine C. Castegnaro of Lenox, grandchildren; Shane, Eden, Timothy, Derek, Michael, Trista, and David Jr., three great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, Peter is pre deceased by his daughter; Pamela A. Welcome and his nine siblings.
Per Peter's wishes, services will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019