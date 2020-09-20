1/1
Peter Alfred Missaggia Sr.
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Peter Alfred Missaggia Sr., 87 of Housatonic died Thursday September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in North Canaan CT on August 30, 1933 son of Bertolo and Angela (Segalla) Missaggia. He was educated in Canaan schools and proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Germany. He then worked as a truck driver for the Town of Great Barrington Highway Dept, retiring in 1976. Peter was a Lifetime Member of the James A. Modolo Post in Great Barrington and a Lifetime Member of the D.A.V. in Pittsfield. Peter was a diehard N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. Peter's wife, Jennie H. (Rathbun) Missaggia predeceased him on July 1, 2019. Peter is survived by two sons, Peter A. Missaggia Jr. and wife Nancy of Marble Falls TX and John Missaggia and partner Rina Gardella with whom he lived in Housatonic, two daughters, Kathy Missaggia of Canaan CT and Karen Decker and husband Steven of Sheffield, one sister, Catherine Giansiracusa of Torrington CT and four grandchildren, Jason and Jesse Tweed, Gino Daloni and Carolyn Missaggia who was the pride of his life. In addition to his wife Jennie, Peter was predeceased by two brothers, Bert and John Missaggia and daughter Linda Daloni.

Family will receive friends on Thursday September 24 at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Social distancing and masks will be required for calling hours due to the current State regulations due to Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Peter's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
