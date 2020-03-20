Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Zaveruka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter C. Zaveruka Jr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter C. Zaveruka Jr. Obituary
Peter C. Zaveruka, Jr., 73, formerly of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 11, 2020 at Broward Health North Medical Center in Pompano Beach, FL.

Born in Pittsfield MA on February 23, 1947, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen Dobosz Zaveruka, Sr. He was a 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

His CPA career spans from City Savings Bank in Pittsfield MA, The Agency for International Development in Washington D.C. and Ring, Mahony & Arner, CPA's in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For the past 30+ years he was a self employed CPA.

He leaves behind his sister, Kathleen H. Zatorski (Joe) of Pittsfield; two nieces, Jeanne Zatorski (John "Woody" Kerwood) and Christine Zatorski (fiance John Bruso) all of Pittsfield. He also leaves his dear friends, Bill and Jeanne Milmoe of Delray Beach, FL and his Godson, Ryan Milmoe of Arizona.

Peter was predeceased by his first wife, Sandra Kincaid. His life long partner & love of his life Ila Allbritten in 2012 and his Goddaughter, Robin Howard.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society or Tri County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, FL, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To view full obituary, please go to www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -