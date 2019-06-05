Home

Peter Daniel Hassan, 39, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019. He is the son of Henry Hassan III of Pittsfield and Karen Jarrett of Illinois. Peter is survived by his parents, 3 sisters Leslie Hoffman-Chabot of Florida, Kelsey and Rachel Hassan of Pittsfield, 5 children Tyler of NC, Conor, Briana, Avaya, and Aycus of Michigan, Grandmothers Geraldine Ulrich of Pittsfield and Dorothy Boehm of Florida, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Burial will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019
