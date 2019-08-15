|
|
Peter Edward Gelaznik, age 66, cherished son of the late Peter J. and Mary (nee Collins); dearest brother of JoAnn Leach Brace (husband Scott Brace), Richard (wife Christina), and Linda Flynn (husband Aaron); dear uncle and great uncle and friend of many. Pete was born in Pittsfield and passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Aurora, OH. He was a resident of Bainbridge Township, OH for the last 4 years, previously living his entire life in Pittsfield. Pete graduated from Pittsfield High School.
He worked as a bagger and stock person a Big Y Supermarkets and more recently as a piece worker at MSI-Geauga in Ohio. He retired in April 2019.
Peter loved riding his scooter around town and visited the Friendly's every day when he was in Pittsfield. He enjoyed buying lottery tickets and was a championship bowler at Ken's Lanes. Pete liked auto racing and regularly attended Lebanon Valley Speedway events. He loved to make friends and listen to Rock-N-Roll music.
Peter always kept in contact with his large extended family. He will be remembered as a sweet, social, kind, funny man who loved to tell jokes. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services:
Funeral services for Mr. Peter E. Gelaznik will be Monday, August 19, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA.. Burial will be at a later date. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019