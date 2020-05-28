Mr. Peter F. Hubby, 82, of Dalton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Pittsfield Massachusetts, on September 10, 1937, the son of the late Leon L. and Effie Adriance Hubby, he graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Peter retired from the Pittsfield Department of Public Works where he was the Assistant Director of Building Maintenance.
While he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and visiting the Cape with his wife, Karleen, his friends and family brought him the most joy.
Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, the former Karleen Cornwell, whom he married on August 31, 1957. He leaves behind his children, Susan Conners of Monson, MA, Leon Hubby of Buda, TX, Michael Hubby of Pittsfield, MA, Peter Hubby of Deerfield, NH, Jean Hubby of Dalton, MA, Victoria Hubby of Ware, MA, and Tinisha Hubby of Dalton, MA. He is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private graveside service for Mr. Peter F. Hubby. A celebration of life for Peter for all who would like to attend will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.