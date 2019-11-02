|
Peter Reisewitz, 80, of Lenox passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30th. Peter was born in Koenigberg, Germany on September 21, 1939 to the late Walter and Herta Reisewitz. Peter was a plumber by trade, owning his own business in Bethel, CT where he raised his family with wife Isabel Reisewitz. He enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, chess and spending time with his grandchildren. Peter kept up his positive spirit and great sense of humor throughout his life despite his long battle with Muscular Dystrophy.
Peter is pre deceased by his beloved wife Isabel and his companion later in life Joan Colwell. Peter is survived by his two daughters Kimberly Nyklicek and Annelore Reisewitz, his son Mark Reisewitz, and three grandchildren.
Per Peter's wishes all services will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019