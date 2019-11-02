Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Reisewitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter G. Reisewitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter G. Reisewitz Obituary
Peter Reisewitz, 80, of Lenox passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30th. Peter was born in Koenigberg, Germany on September 21, 1939 to the late Walter and Herta Reisewitz. Peter was a plumber by trade, owning his own business in Bethel, CT where he raised his family with wife Isabel Reisewitz. He enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, chess and spending time with his grandchildren. Peter kept up his positive spirit and great sense of humor throughout his life despite his long battle with Muscular Dystrophy.

Peter is pre deceased by his beloved wife Isabel and his companion later in life Joan Colwell. Peter is survived by his two daughters Kimberly Nyklicek and Annelore Reisewitz, his son Mark Reisewitz, and three grandchildren.

Per Peter's wishes all services will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -