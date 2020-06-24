Peter H. Gallant Sr.
1945 - 2020
Peter H. Gallant, Sr., 75, of Dalton, MA, and a longtime resident of Lanesboro, passed away June 21, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on June 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Henry and Margaret Buckley Gallant.

Peter was educated in Pittsfield and Williamstown schools and was a graduate of Mt. Greylock Regional High School. He also attended Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass.

He married the former Judith A. Baldwin on January 8, 1966.

Peter was a dairy farmer and retired in 2003. He previously worked at Tucker's Dairy Farm in Lanesboro, MA, Liquors Inc., and was a Selectman in Lanesboro for 9 years. He also was on the finance committee at BRTA.

He enjoyed reading, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Gallant leaves behind his wife, Judith Gallant of Adams, MA; daughter, Ruth E. Gallant of Dalton; son, Peter H. Gallant, Jr., and wife Sherri of WA; two brothers, David L. Gallant of Pittsfield and Bruce Gallant and wife Judy of Tomah, WI; sister, Jean Petty of Florence, MA; four grandchildren, Kyle Yeager and wife Sierra and their children, Logan and Leo, Stephanie Yeager, Erich Gallant and Karl Gallant. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dalton Senior Center in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
