Peter H. Williamson Sr. 79, passed away on Saturday, April 18th at Palm Bay Hospital, Palm Bay, FL.
Born on April 11th, 1941 in Pittsfield, he was the son of Geraldine Dillard and Wadell Williamson. Peter attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1960 where he was a track star. He married M. Aprille Williamson (Stokes) on January 22nd, 1983.
Peter was employed at General Electric for many years and then later at Becton Dickinson & Company, where he retired from in 2001 and relocated to Palm Bay, FL. Peter was a loving son, devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to spending time with his family, Peter enjoyed fishing, woodworking, tinkering around in his garage, taking cruises, and riding his lawnmower.
Peter will always be remembered for his winning smile and joking ways. Everyone cherished his chicken wings, apple cake, and home fries. Christmas was always a joyful time for Peter, he enjoyed decorating and putting up his Disney character artwork on the windows. Peter was dearly loved by all who knew him.
Peter was predeceased by his parents Geraldine Dillard and Wadell Williamson; his stepfather Francis Dillard; 3 brothers, Tommy, Charles, and Wadell Williamson all of Pittsfield. He is survived by his loving & devoted wife M. Aprille Williamson; his 5 children, Teesha Murrell of Pittsfield (Victor), Peter H. Williamson Jr., of Palm Bay FL, Shelaine Williamson of Palm Bay FL, Lisa Williamson Boone of Pittsfield (Derrick), Jonathan P. Williamson of Orlando FL; his adopted daughter Brenda Cintron Bigalow (Frank) & family; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Robert Williamson of Pittsfield, Janet Clark (Roger) of Pittsfield, Roberta "Penny" Nolan (Allen) of Amherst, Linda Williamson, Marianne Discoe of Pittsfield; his black Lab Ebony, white Shi-Tzu Zephra; numerous nieces, nephews & extended family.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020