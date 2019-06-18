|
|
Peter J. Consolini, 83, of Lee passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on June 15, 2019. Born in West Stockbridge the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Roviaro) Consolini, he graduated from Williams High School and lived for many years in East Nassau, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Marion Consolini in 2016. Pete was an Army Veteran having served from 1954 to 1956. He worked construction most of his life and was formerly with Local 108 in Springfield, was the former Town of Nassau, NY Building Inspector and a Selectman in West Stockbridge. Pete enjoyed doing yard work and golfing in Florida where he wintered with his wife for 18 years. Pete especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Lawrence (Linda) Consolini and Peter Consolini Jr.; daughters, Lynne (Jeffrey) Carlotto and Paula Consolini; stepson, Edward Ringwood; stepdaughters, Roxanne Wheaton and Sueanne Ringwood; brother, Joseph (Rita) Consolini. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Consolini, Geraldine Rice and Janet Cardillo. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. Nassau, NY on Friday at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-8PM. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's memory may be made to Hospice of the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201 whose help was beyond appreciated during Peter's time of need. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019