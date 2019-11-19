Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Downey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Downey Obituary
Peter J. Downey of 379 North Street, Pittsfield, MA passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 29, 1948; son of the late Peter G. and Lillian L. (Dowd) Downey. He attended Pittsfield High School. He was formerly employed by Ferguson Enterprise in Richmond, VA. Peter was an avid fan of NASCAR. He was also a former member of the Berkshire County IAABO basketball officials association.

Peter is survived by his three children; Adam, McKenzie and Paige of Spring, TX. He is also survived by one brother James and wife Linda of Williamsburg, VA; nephew Matthew and wife Ashley of Alexandria, VA.

He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Lillian and his twin brother Paul.

There are no calling hours. Arrangements will be by Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -