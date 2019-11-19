|
Peter J. Downey of 379 North Street, Pittsfield, MA passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 29, 1948; son of the late Peter G. and Lillian L. (Dowd) Downey. He attended Pittsfield High School. He was formerly employed by Ferguson Enterprise in Richmond, VA. Peter was an avid fan of NASCAR. He was also a former member of the Berkshire County IAABO basketball officials association.
Peter is survived by his three children; Adam, McKenzie and Paige of Spring, TX. He is also survived by one brother James and wife Linda of Williamsburg, VA; nephew Matthew and wife Ashley of Alexandria, VA.
He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Lillian and his twin brother Paul.
There are no calling hours. Arrangements will be by Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019