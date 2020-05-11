Mr. Peter J. Tierney, age 85, passed away Friday, May 8th at his home in Pittsfield surrounded by his loving family.Born in Pittsfield on November 18, 1934, Peter was one of five sons to the late Peter W. and Judith (Drennan) Tierney. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's High School, where he was a terrific athlete. He played baseball and was also the captain of the football team.Peter was drafted in May of 1957 to the US Army. He spent 18 months overseas in Germany and was honorably discharged in April of 1959. He then returned home to Pittsfield and married the former Frances Farrell at St. Mary's Church on April 23, 1960. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.Mr. Tierney worked for the telephone company for 43 years. He worked as both an estimate assigner and lineman, and retired in 1995. He loved his job and always thought of himself as being lucky to go to a job every day that he enjoyed. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of American and also belonged to the Local IBEW 2324 for many years.For Coach Tierney, football was a way of life. He spent countless seasons coaching Pop Warner and was also a football official. In 2015, he was inducted into the Monday Morning Quarterback Club Hall of Fame. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox Fan. He also treasured being able to watch his grandchildren play sports. Much to his families chagrin, he was often coaching his grandkids from the bleachers, but he was so proud to have never missed a game.To say Peter Tierney loved golf would be an understatement. He was a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club for the last 19 years and was excited about reaching his 20th year of membership (avid golfers will know why). He and his brothers spent many days together on the golf course.In addition to his wife Fran, Peter is survived by their four children, Peter F. Tierney, Jacqueline Foote, Christopher Tierney and his wife Kathy, and Patrick Tierney and his wife Heather, and eight grandchildren, Liam Tierney, Kyle and Kristopher Magargal, Michaela Foote, and Shane, Molly, Sadie and Tessie Tierney. Peter also leaves his brother, John "Shaun" Tierney and his wife Carol, sisters-in-law, Jean and Sybil Tierney, Marilyn Viale and her husband M. Craig Viale, and Geraldine Kelly, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Peter Foote, three brothers, Robert, Richard and Edward Tierney, his sisters-in-law, Nancy Tierney and Helen McIntyre, and his brother-in-law, Donald McIntyre.The Tierney family would like to extent a special thanks to Fairview Hospital for the extraordinary care that Peter received over the past month.SERVICES: A funeral home service followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Tierney family lot will be held privately for the family with Rev. Peter A. Gregory officiating. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date to be announced at Sacred Heart Church, where Mr. Tierney had been a member since 1962.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph or to Dana Farber Cancer Research, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.