Mr. Peter T. Amuso, 69, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 25, 1951, the son of Dorothy Londergan Amuso and the late Joseph A. Amuso, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1969. He was a communicant of St. Charles Church.
Pete worked as a firefighter for the City of Pittsfield for 34 dedicated years. He proudly served alongside his father, brother, uncles and cousin. He earned the title of Fire Investigator, being certified by the National Board on Fire Service.
Pete was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. There was nothing he couldn't fix and he was the first person to call if anyone had a problem. You could always find him in his garage, entertaining his friends and family. He was known for his sense of humor and his classic one-liners. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren and grand-dogs, always having an adventure or project planned for their visits. He also loved the beach and enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Maine and Rhode Island.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, the former Genevieve "Genny" Selva, whom he married on October 10, 1970. He leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Amuso, as well as his children, Jennifer Stover (Kit), Peter Amuso (Erica), Laura Brown (Bryan), and Joanne Amuso (Jeff Moreau), as well as his siblings, Joseph F. Amuso, Marjorie Wigglesworth and Dan Amuso. Peter is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Amuso, Kitson and Noah Stover and Owen Brown, and his many dear nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph A. Amuso., mother in law Virginia Froio and brother in law Francis Selva.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private funeral service for the family of Mr. Peter T. Amuso. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association or the Jimmy Fund of Berkshire County in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2020.