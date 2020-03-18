|
Mr. Peter Tucker, 59, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 6, 1960, the son of the late John and Mary Cahill Tucker, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts with his bachelor's degree in finance.
For most of his career, Peter worked as a futures market stock trader for some of the world's largest financial services companies.
He enjoyed playing golf on the weekends, going out to restaurants, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was known for his overly positive, humorous, and charismatic attitude, in which many referred him to be a one-of-a-kind personality.
Besides his children, Kyley Tucker, Shane Tucker, McKennan Tucker, and daughter-in-law Briana Eaton, Peter is survived by his ex-wife Diana Tucker and loving sisters Patricia Schmoyer & Maryellen Tucci.
Funeral services for Mr. Peter Tucker will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA 01201, with Rev. Peter Naranjo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020