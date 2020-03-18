Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:15 PM
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Tucker


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Tucker Obituary
Mr. Peter Tucker, 59, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 6, 1960, the son of the late John and Mary Cahill Tucker, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts with his bachelor's degree in finance.

For most of his career, Peter worked as a futures market stock trader for some of the world's largest financial services companies.

He enjoyed playing golf on the weekends, going out to restaurants, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was known for his overly positive, humorous, and charismatic attitude, in which many referred him to be a one-of-a-kind personality.

Besides his children, Kyley Tucker, Shane Tucker, McKennan Tucker, and daughter-in-law Briana Eaton, Peter is survived by his ex-wife Diana Tucker and loving sisters Patricia Schmoyer & Maryellen Tucci.

Funeral services for Mr. Peter Tucker will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA 01201, with Rev. Peter Naranjo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -