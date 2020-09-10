1/1
Peter W. Stickles
1946 - 2020
Peter William Stickles, 73, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Pittsfield, MA and Rutland, VT, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born in Pittsfield on September 18, 1946, to the late Howard F. and Mary Scott Stickles Marx. He attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1964 graduate of Rutland High School. He received his B.A. from Western Illinois University.

A Vietnam veteran, Mr. Stickles served in the U.S. Army from 1966 through 1969 and was stationed in Thailand. He was a member of the VFW Post 648 in Rutland, VT.

Mr. Stickles had a multi-faceted career. He served as Program Director of the Windham Foundation in Grafton, VT; as Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms of the Vermont General Assembly; and as Assistant Judge of the Vermont Superior Court, where he established the state's first temporary shelter for battered women and children.

In 2001, Peter was appointed by President George H.W. Bush Sr. to the Department of Energy where he served as Executive Assistant to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Domestic and International Energy Policy. After his appointment ended, he served as Vice President of Research Services at Hawthorn Group, a Corporate Public Relations firm in Arlington, until his retirement.

He was a communicant of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Arlington.

Peter is survived by his brother, David G. Stickles (Deborah), of Niskayuna, NY; his sister, Elizabeth H. Stickles of Wilton Manors, FL; his niece, Deanna Stickles-Bach (Jason); his nephew, David R. Stickles (Jessica); his great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff at Bonhill Assisted Living who helped make Peter's final days comfortable and peaceful.

Services will be held privately. Those wishing to honor Peter in a special way are asked to make memorial donations to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122.

DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Peter was a very special guy, one who will live long in the memories of Vermonters. He was an Assistant Judge of the Rutland (Vermont) Superior Court and the Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms of the Vermont General Assembly before going to Washington, drawn by his love of American history and the opportunity to work in the Department of Energy in the administration of George H. W. Bush. My daughter was in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown and Peter made her a guest to observe energy conferences with representatives of foreign governments. At a conference with the Russians he challenged her to identify the representatives who just arrived from Moscow. The observable difference was the shoes: those worn by the new arrivals were constructed for a lifetime of wear whereas those worn by resident diplomats were fashionable Italian styles. Peter was insightful. He also was a master story teller, especially when revealing his self-deprecating humor. A dear friend. Condolences to all who share the loss.
Alan George
Friend
September 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Ford
September 2, 2020
Peter was a joy to be with! He had a sense of humor that was infectious.

He was disarming, however. With his keen intellect, but "aw shucks" manner, he was able to learn more from people than they ever thought they were disclosing. As a result, he was extremely competent and thorough in every task he pursued. In short, Peter was invaluable to each organization he worked for and each "boss" he had.

I consider myself fortunate to have known Peter and to have called him a friend.
John Easton
Friend
September 1, 2020
I got to know Pete in the 1990s when he was doing work for us at AT&T Wireless. I always appreciated his great attitude, keen insights and dry wit. He also gave me an invaluable tip to win a complicated bet at the Preakness - just an all around great guy and I'm better for having known him.
Chris Doherty
Coworker
