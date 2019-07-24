|
Peter Walter Zuber 92 of Pittsfield,MA died on July 21, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center
He was born in Pittsfield on, March 23,1927 a son to the late Joseph and Anna Lobudek Kuzara Zuber. He attended schools in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School (Vocational Machinist Program) with the class of 1944.
He served in the U.S. Merchant Marine from 1944 to 1947in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific War zones in WW-2. Marine Corp Reserve From 1947 to 1950 and active duty 1951 thru 1952 in the U.S.Army during the Korean War
He was employed at the General Electric Co. as a Machine Shop Foreman for many years mostly in Naval Ordnance. He served as President of the G.E.Foremans Club in 1977
He retired in 1988 after 39 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and former member of Pontoosuc C.C., Berkshire Hills C.C, and G.E.A.A.Golf Club. He was a member of the Polish Community Club and once served on the Board of Directors. He enjoyed and did a lot of woodworking, traveling, cooking, reading and restoring old family photos, taking pictures, making DVD family photo albums and visiting with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Zuber was married in St. Francis of Assisi Church in North Adams on, Sept. 9th, 1961, to Mary Catherine Ryan, of North Adams, Ma. He was a former parishioner of St Francis Xavier Parish in Pittsfield until it's closure, prior to becoming a member of St Agnes Parish in Dalton Ma
Survivors include his wife Mary and two daughters, Karen E. Zuber of Pittsfield, Ma. and Kathleen M. Womelsdorf and her husband Paul of Wallingford, Ct. A son William P. Zuber of Burlington, Vt. and daughter in law, Elizabeth Qualey Zuber of Colorado Springs, Co, He also leaves one granddaughter Amanda Zuber Leite of Danby, Vt. and three grandsons, Josef, Michael and John Womelsdorf of Wallingford, CT as well many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by one sister Sophie Kuzara Bushey Williams and five brothers Charles Kuzara, Michael Kuzara, Frank Kuzara, John Zuber and Stanley Zuber.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Peter W. Zuber will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by the Rev. Peter Naranjo. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Cemetery Capital Campaign or to the , in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 24, 2019