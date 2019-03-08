|
|
Philip A. Seddon, 56 of Indianapolis, IN formerly of Pittsfield died on January 28, 2019 of a long illness.
Born and raised in Pittsfield, he was the son of Ted and Lee Seddon. He was a 1980 graduate of Taconic High School and attended Berkshire Community College.
He leaves behind his partner in life, Steve Hiser also of Indianapolis, sisters Bonnie Putzu of Charleston, SC and Joyce Erb of Newton, NJ., nieces Debbie Huddleston of Newton, NJ and Caren Putzu of Ypsilanti, MI., nephews Neil Huddleston of Columbia, NJ and Chris Putzu of Ladson, SC. And several great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased brothers David T. Seddon and Toby G. Seddon as well as their parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Phil's life will take place in the spring in Pittsfield. Donations can be made in Phil's Memory to the local Humane Society.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019