PITTSFIELD- Philip E. Prew, Jr., 82 passed away April 9, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born July 12, 1936 to Philip E. Prew and Bertha E. (Llewellyn) Prew. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1954, then joined the Marines, served in the Korean Conflict, and achieved the honorable rank of Sergeant. He graduated in 1961 from Bentley College in Boston with Honors. He worked for General Tire as an auditor and later operated his own business, building miniature doll houses and other buildings. He leaves his brother, Stanley of Ruskin, FL; a sister, Margaret Miller of Bristol CT, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Colonial Forastiere Family Funeral Home, in Agawam. www.forastiere.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019