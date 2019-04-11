Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
(413) 786-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Prew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip E. Prew Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip E. Prew Jr. Obituary
PITTSFIELD- Philip E. Prew, Jr., 82 passed away April 9, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born July 12, 1936 to Philip E. Prew and Bertha E. (Llewellyn) Prew. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1954, then joined the Marines, served in the Korean Conflict, and achieved the honorable rank of Sergeant. He graduated in 1961 from Bentley College in Boston with Honors. He worked for General Tire as an auditor and later operated his own business, building miniature doll houses and other buildings. He leaves his brother, Stanley of Ruskin, FL; a sister, Margaret Miller of Bristol CT, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Colonial Forastiere Family Funeral Home, in Agawam. www.forastiere.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now