Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Scalise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Francis Scalise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Francis Scalise Obituary




Philip Francis Scalise, 83 of North Adams, MA died Friday December 6, 2019 at North Adams Commons.

He was born in North Adams, MA on January 9, 1936 son of Philberto and Carmela (Trimarchi) Scalise. He attended local schools. Philip was last employed by the former Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church where in his youth was a member of its church league basketball team. He enjoyed drawing.

Survivors include one brother- Frank Rocco Scalise of Williamstown and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Milan Philip Scalise.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Philip Scalise will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -