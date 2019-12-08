|
Philip Francis Scalise, 83 of North Adams, MA died Friday December 6, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on January 9, 1936 son of Philberto and Carmela (Trimarchi) Scalise. He attended local schools. Philip was last employed by the former Wall-Streeter Shoe Co. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church where in his youth was a member of its church league basketball team. He enjoyed drawing.
Survivors include one brother- Frank Rocco Scalise of Williamstown and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Milan Philip Scalise.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Philip Scalise will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019