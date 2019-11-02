|
Mr. Philip G. Hiser, Sr., of Mill Street, Lee, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield where he has resided for the last several years.
Philip was born on July 20, 1932, the son of the late John Philip Hiser and Vera Lester Beaudoin.
Mr. Hiser married the former Lillian M. Coty on November 15, 1958. She died October 4, 2018.
Mr. Hiser worked as a machinist for many years at the former Clark-Aiken in Lee, then Pierce Machine Shop in Dalton, from where he retired.
Phil loved riding snowmobiles with his children and belonged to several snowmobile clubs in Berkshire County. He also volunteered grooming trails for snowmobile riders. He enjoyed operating his ham radio. Phil was also known for his ability to fix everything and anything.
Mr. Hiser leaves behind his children: Pamela Hiser, Philip, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Lee, Karen Hiser Hagley, of Lenox Dale, and Frank Hiser and Albert Hiser both of Lee. He also leaves his grandchildren: Rick and his wife Nancy of Becket, Eric Earl of Pittsfield, Amy Hiser (Matt Larabee) of Adams, MA, Michael Hagley of Lee, Philip Hiser, III (Kate Brooks) of Lee; and his great-grandsons: Rick Hiser, Jr. of Lee and Jackson of Adams. In addition, Phil also leaves three half-sisters: Nancy Bourassa of Pittsfield and Sarah Perkins and her husband, Donald of Pittsford, NY and Connie, of Oregon.
Besides his parents, Mr. Hiser was predeceased by his brother, Theodore and his half-sister, Betsy Beaudoin.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Hiser will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11AM at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lee, with Rev. William Neil, officiating. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshire, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019