Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Charland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip H. Charland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip H. Charland Obituary
Philip Henry Charland, 83, the son of Lorenzo Charland and Beatrice Lussier Charland, died peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on November 28, 2019.

He is survived by his brothers, Armand, Louis and Laurence Bresse-Charland. He was predeceased by his sisters, Theresa, Jeanne, and Lillian and by his brother, Leo.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church on MONDAY, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -