Philip Henry Charland, 83, the son of Lorenzo Charland and Beatrice Lussier Charland, died peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on November 28, 2019.
He is survived by his brothers, Armand, Louis and Laurence Bresse-Charland. He was predeceased by his sisters, Theresa, Jeanne, and Lillian and by his brother, Leo.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church on MONDAY, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019